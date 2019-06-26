Russian, US, German MPs to discuss Iran, INF treaty at meeting in Germany

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian MPs, as well as members of the US Congress and Germany’s Bundestag will discuss the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the New START, the situation around Iran, and prospects of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during a trilateral meeting in Briesen, member of the Russian Federation Council Alexey Pushkov informed TASS on Wednesday.

The meetings will take place from June 29 to July 1.

"The aim is to discuss the issues on the international agenda faced by Russia, the US and Germany. These are the issues of strategic stability, nuclear weapons control, namely, the fate of the INF and the New START, the situation around Iran, the Syrian conflict regulation, the energy situation in Europe, the implementation and prospects of Nord Stream 2," Pushkov told TASS.

He added that separate sessions would be dedicated to bilateral efforts on restricting the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The meetings will also deal with the interests of Russia and the US in Europe, the risk of escalation in the conditions of Russian and US interests colliding in the Middle East, as well as the long-term prospects of multilateral relations between the US, the EU, Russia and China.