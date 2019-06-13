Militants shell settlements in Syria’s Latakia, Hama provinces over last 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. A number of settlements in Syria’s Latakia and Hama provinces and Aleppo’s northern suburbs came under shellings by militants from illegal armed groups during the past day, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"Throughout the day, militants shelled the settlements of Shmaysa, Castle al-Burj, Nahshebba, Ain al-Qantara and Mamukhiyah in the Latakia province; Hamammiyat (twice), Suran, Hayalin, Sheikh Hadit and Kara Jurn in the Hama province; and northern suburbs of the city of Aleppo (twice)," Kupchishin said.

An agreement on complete ceasefire on the entire territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone was reached on Wednesday with Russia’s and Turkey’s mediation. But Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) and a number of other extremist groups, including Ahrar al-Sham, refused to observe it, he said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.