Russian skiers win 2022 Olympics gold in women’s 4x5 km relay event

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian skiers won the gold medals in the women’s 4x5 km cross-country skiing relay race at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team of female skiers was made up of Yulia Stupak, Natalia Nepryaeva, Tatiana Sorina and Veronika Stepanova.

The Russian skiers clocked the distance in 53 minutes and 41 seconds, followed by Team Germany (18.2 seconds behind the winner) and Team Sweden (+20.7 seconds).

The Russian skiers won the Olympic gold in the women’s relay competition for the first time since 2006.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.