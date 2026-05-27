Russia’s Khachanov advances at 2026 French Open defeating Argentinian Trungelliti

PARIS, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Karen Khachanov advanced to the third round of the 2026 French Open on Wednesday, defeating Marco Trungelliti from Argentina.

The 13th-seeded Khachanov, who is playing under a neutral status at a the tournament, outplayed his unseeded Argentinian opponent 7-6 (7-5); 5-7; 6-1; 7-6 (7-4) and is now set to play in the next round against Jesper de Jong from the Netherlands.

A seven-time ATP champion, Khachanov, 30, is currently the 15th-ranked player in the world. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was when he reached the semifinal rounds at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The Russian player also took home the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2026 French Open takes place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 24 and June 7. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff from the United States are the tournament’s reigning champions on the men's and women's sides respectively.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.