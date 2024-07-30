International Friendship Association proposes to postpone 2024 World Friendship Games

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The International Friendship Association (IFA) has proposed to postpone for one year the 2024 World Friendship Games in Russia, the tournament’s official website said in a statement on Tuesday.

"After consulting with a number of athletes and international sports federations, the International Friendship Association (IFA) has come up with the initiative to postpone the World Friendship Games to 2025," the statement reads.

"The main reason for reconsidering the Games dates is the insufficient recovery time for top athletes participating in major international tournaments in the summer of 2024," according to the tournament’s organizers.

The Russian capital of Moscow and the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals region were scheduled to co-host the 2024 World Friendship Games on September 15-29.

"The decision to postpone the Games will allow for a more representative lineup of participants and provide the opportunity to expand the World Friendship Games program with cultural and entertainment components," the statement continued.

"If the Russian Government approves postponement of the Games, the Organizing Committee, together with the International Friendship Association, will propose new dates for the tournament," the official website of the tournament stated.

"A letter with the corresponding proposal has been sent to the Government for the preparation of the necessary documents," the statement added.

In December 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cautioned National Olympic Committees (NOCs) against participating in the World Friendship Games in Russia next year, as this would violate the global Olympic body’s recommendations.

Last November, WADA chief Banka warned that certain sanctions could be in place against international athletes willing to participate in the 2024 World Friendship Games. He said in particular that: "The possible participation in those competitions of those who are parties to the WADA Code, may have certain consequences.".