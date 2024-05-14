Russian national women’s football team set to play two matches against Uruguay

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s national women football team is set to play two away matches against Uruguay, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday.

The matches are scheduled to be played on May 31 and June 3, according to the RFU.

The RFU’s press office added that the Russian national women’s team is set to gather for the training camp in Uruguay’s Montevideo between May 25 and June 6.

The national women’s team of Uruguay is currently 69th in the FIFA World Rankings and this year they played two friendly matches against the national team of Ecuador (1-3; 2-0).

The Russian national team, which is currently ranked 26th in the FIFA World Rankings, also played two matches against the Ecuadorian squad last month winning both of them 4-0 and 3-2.

The national women teams of Russia and Uruguay never played against each other.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national teams and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football teams’ participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.