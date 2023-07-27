BRICS Games to take place in Kazan on June 20-23, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The BRICS Games will be held in Kazan, Tatarstan, from June 20 to 23, 2024; the competition program will include events in 25 sports, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told a session titled "Sport: A Bridge of Friendship between Russia and Africa" within the framework of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"We have received confirmation from Kazan about hosting the BRICS Games from June 20 to 23," Matytsin said. "The program includes 25 sports, we will invite national teams, teams from other countries," he added.

In mid-May, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia. Matytsin emphasized that the BRICS Games are not alternative competitions and will not interfere with the international sports calendar. The competitions are scheduled to be held at 12 sports venues in Kazan.