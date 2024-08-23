MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Kiev regime chose to target the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant to conduct an act of nuclear terrorism, a Russian law enforcement officer told TASS.

"Ukrainian forces embarked on the path of nuclear terrorism as they chose to target the NPP in Kurchatov in the Kursk Region," the officer said.

Earlier, he said that the Kiev regime had made an attempt to attack the nuclear facility using a kamikaze drone in the small hours of August 23, 2024. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was downed in the immediate vicinity of the NPP in Kurchatov with Russian electronic warfare means, he added.

According to the law enforcement officer, prior to this incident, Ukrainian drones were jammed twice already near this NPP this month, on August 14 and 16. "An examination of debris from the fallen drones in the three incidents shows that those UAVs and their components were identical," he explained.

As of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT - TASS), the nuclear facility was operating normally. Background radiation is within normal parameters, he said.