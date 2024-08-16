Over 2,000 people from border areas accommodated in Kursk district

KURSK, August 16. /TASS/. More than 2,000 people who were evacuated from the Kursk Region’s border areas amid Ukraine’s massive attack are now staying at temporary accommodation centers or at their relatives’ in the Kursk district, Andrey Telegin, head of the Kursk municipality, said.

"Temporary accommodation centers have been set up at schools or other institutions. More than 2,000 people have found shelter in our district, either at temporary accommodation centers or at their relatives’ and friends,’" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Telegin, temporary accommodation centers are equipped with everything that might be needed by people. Moreover, in his words, local residents are helping the evacuees, with the humanitarian aid campaign being organized in every settlement in the region.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. More than 140 civilians, including ten children, have been taken to hospitals. More than 10,000 people are currently staying at temporary accommodation centers.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 2,860 troops, 41 tanks and 40 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area. The Russian army continues its operation to eliminate the enemy.