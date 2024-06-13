Russia will significantly expand its program on attracting specialists from abroad — Putin

DUBNA /Moscow region/, June 13. /TASS/. Russia will significantly expand its so-called mega grant program to attract specialists from around the world, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education.

"Following the new decision that we made very recently, the mega grant program will be significantly expanded, its funding will be increased, new areas will be included, and more effective mechanisms for distributing grants with the help of the Russian Science Foundation will be proposed," the President said.

These measures, he said, "will make it possible to support new major scientific projects and attract leading specialists to work in Russia, and specialists from different countries of the world, as has been the case recently."

In November 2023, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that in 2022, the mega grant program helped to attract more than 50 leading scientists from abroad.