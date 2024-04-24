Cybercrimes share in Russia first time above a third of all criminal acts

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The number of cybercrimes has for the first time moved above the third in total criminal acts in Russia, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said.

"In 2023, just as in previous periods, the number of grave and particularly grave encroachments increased noticeably. This is largely driven by snowballing growth of cybercrimes, whose share as part of the total mass of criminal acts was for the first time above a third. The overwhelming majority of frauds and crimes related to illegal drug trafficking is committed presently with the use of information and communication technologies," Krasnov said.

The clean-up rate of such crimes is low, giving rise to confidence in impunity among criminals and provoking their further criminal activity, the Prosecutor General said. "Their methods at the same time are becoming more and more sophisticated from year to year. We will pay particular attention to countering the use of special technical devices for fraudulent actions within the framework of coordinating the struggle against crimes together with the law enforcement bloc. Furthermore, we will expand kinds and forms of communicating threats in the digital environment to citizens," Krasnov added.