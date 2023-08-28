Brazil to play host to 'Russian Seasons' project next year — special envoy

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is hammering out the details of holding the "Russian Seasons" cultural project in Brazil in 2024, special envoy of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy said at a press conference.

"Brazil’s deputy minister of culture is now in Moscow, with whom a dialogue will be established, since the next ‘Russian Seasons’ are to be held in Brazil," he said.

"Russian Seasons" is a large-scale project aimed at introducing Russian culture to the overseas audience.