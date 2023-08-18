Almost half of surveyed Russians want to build career in IT

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Almost half of Russians polled want to work in IT, and 11% are ready to start within the next year, but the job market is oversaturated with inexperienced workers, according to a survey conducted by Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

"Hi-Tech Mail.ru (VK project) asked its audience if they were willing to change careers and become IT specialists. Half of the respondents (47%) want to pursue a career in information technology," the report said.

At the same time, another 33% of respondents do not want neither plan to become information technology specialists. The rest (21%) are already employed in the IT industry. Meanwhile, 22% of respondents want to move to IT in the next few years, with 11% doing so within the next year.

According to the report, 41% of respondents are drawn to the IT sector, primarily because of good pay and other benefits. Another 34% noted high demand and stability in the labor market for IT specialists. The most important advantages, according to 9%, are social prestige and self-fulfillment.

From August 7 to August 14, 2023, the survey was hosted on the Hi-Tech Mail.ru website with 10,000 participants.