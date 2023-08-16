North Korean leader sends wreath to monument to Soviet soldiers in Pyongyang

SEOUL, August 16. /TASS/. A wreath with an inscription reading `We will remember the feat of fallen Soviet warriors’ was laid down at Liberation Monument in Pyongyang on behalf of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the country’s KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the entire Korean Peninsula’s liberation from 35 years of Japanese colonial rule took place on August 15. Party Secretary Lee Il Hwan laid the wreath on behalf of the North Korean leader as a military guard of honor of the Korean People’s Army stood in formation in front of the monument.

The event was attended by the chairman of the Pyongyang municipal committee, a deputy foreign minister and the head of the North Korean-Russian Friendship Society. Those present commemorated Red Army soldiers.

The Russian embassy in Pyongyang reported on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization) that Ambassador Alexander Matsegora and other Russian diplomats as well as North Korean Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry officials also took part in the ceremony.

On the eve of the holiday, the Russian ambassador held a reception for North Korean diplomats and officials on Monday.