Russian Orthodox Church opens over 200 parishes in 25 African nations — Patriarch Kirill

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has opened more than 200 parishes in 25 African countries over the past year-and-a-half, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia told the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa has opened more than 200 parishes in 25 African countries. In addition to the development of liturgical life, there have also been opportunities for launching many humanitarian educational projects, in particular for the translation of books into national languages," he said.

The religious leader noted that Russian parishes had begun to appear on the continent as far back as the 19th century. Patriarch Kirill said that he had personally had the pleasure of visiting 18 African countries between 1971 and 2016.

Ties between Russia and Africa

The majority of African countries repudiate non-traditional values, thus bringing the positions of Russia and African countries that much closer, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said. Russia has never spoken down to African peoples from a position of alleged superiority and strength, and has never viewed Africa as [merely a resource-rich] space for the extraction of profits, Patriarch Kirill emphasized.

"It is remarkable that the role of Africa in international relations is increasing; the peace initiatives of African countries are a perfect example. I am confident that Russia and Africa together can offer the world a constructive pattern of honest and fair relations between peoples," he stressed.

According to him, a dangerous spiritual and moral climate is being fostered by the efforts of Western countries. "An attempt to incite inter-faith discord is yet another criminal tool of present-day policy. These manifestations have become dangerously widespread on the African continent; Christians are subject to the greatest persecution," he explained.

