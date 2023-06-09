Kiev Region parliament bans canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Kiev Region Council has supported a draft banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), a local lawmaker wrote on Friday on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"Today the Kiev Region Council supported the draft decision of the faction European Solidarity of the Kiev Region to ban the UOC activities! In view of the above, the Kiev Region Council requests that the Verkhovna Rada immediately consider bills banning the UOC activities," Roman Titikalo wrote.

Ukraine is on a crusade to totally ban the UOC, and a corresponding bill was drawn up by the government on instruction from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and submitted to parliament. Treason charges are being levied against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church clergy, sanctions are being slapped on them, and 13 archbishops have been stripped of Ukrainian citizenship. Raiders from the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) have ramped up seizures of church buildings. Local authorities deprive the UOC of the right to lease the land under its churches and impose bans on its activities.