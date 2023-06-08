Man killed in shark attack off Red Sea coast, says Russian consulate general

CAIRO, June 8. /TASS/. A man was killed by a shark in the Red Sea off the coast of the Egyptian city of Hurghada, Russia’s consulate general to Hurghada said on Thursday.

"On June 8, a shark attack off the coast of Dream Beach (Hurghada) resulted in the death of a man," the consulate general wrote on its Telegram channel.

The diplomatic mission called on Russian citizens to "be vigilant when in the water, strictly abide by swimming and diving bans imposed by the Egyptian authorities, and strictly obey warnings from hotel personnel and coast guards to get back to land."

Diplomats are currently looking into the incident.