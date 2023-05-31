Sales of anti-drone guns surge in Moscow after Tuesday’s attack — source

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Muscovites have started actively buying anti-drone guns after several Ukrainian UAVs attacked Moscow on 30 May, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, May 30, saw an upsurge in sales of anti-drone systems. Mostly shotguns were purchased," the source said.

The lowest price for an anti-drone gun is 1.5 million rubles.

"The demand for drone countermeasures has indeed increased. Anti-drone guns are in the greatest demand," Detector Systems, which sells anti-drone weapons and equipment, confirmed to TASS when asked about the demand for such devices after the UAV attack on Moscow.

A number of other manufacturing companies preferred to refrain from making any official comments to TASS regarding the demand for anti-drone guns.

Several Russian companies produce anti-drone systems. In particular, Rusel (Roselektronika holding company) makes the Pischal-Pro and Dnepr anti-drone guns, the Kupol portable omnidirectional complex and SERP-VS5 jamming system, which is capable of protecting both mobile and stationary objects. The Kalashnikov concern produces the REX anti-drone gun, while the company PPSh Laboratory - the anti-drone rifle LPD-802.

TASS military columnist Viktor Litovkin warns that civilians should not use anti-drone guns against UAVs on their own, because a downed drone could fall where there are people, thus endangering the lives of innocent civilians.

Ukrainian UAVs attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight drones, five of which were shot down and another three disabled by electronic warfare means. Two people in Moscow turned to medics for assistance. Neither required hospitalization. A number of buildings suffered minor damage.