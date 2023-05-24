Zelensky's apartment in Crimea nationalized, to be sold off to fund military operation

SIMFEROPOL, May 24. /TASS/. The Crimean State Council on Wednesday voted to nationalize the property of some foreign citizens and countries, including the apartment of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky located in the city of Yalta, according to a TASS reporter in the convention hall.

"Of course, it’s not a big loss for him," said Vladimir Konstantinov, the legislature’s speaker.

The apartment was one of 57 properties that were nationalized on Wednesday.

Konstantinov said separately, on Rossiya-24 television, that Zelensky’s apartment will be sold off with the proceeds going towards financing the special military operation as well as providing aid to the families of the servicemen that were killed in action and the families of the servicemen that were called up as part of a partial military mobilization.

"The policy will have a social aspect," he said.

The nationalized property of Ukrainian oligarchs will undergo a similar procedure, he said.

The nationalization of property belonging to persons associated with the government in Kiev was ordered by Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, in 2022. A total of about 700 properties have been nationalized since last fall, including assets of Ukrainian oligarchs Sergey Taruta, Igor Kolomoisky, Rinat Akhmetov and Arseny Yatsenyuk.