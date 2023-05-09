Russia honors all Soviet peoples’ contribution to victory in Great Patriotic War — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. All peoples of the Soviet Union contributed to the victory in the Great Patriotic War and Russia will always remember them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Day parade on the Red Square on Tuesday.

"It is very important that the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States have gathered here in Moscow today. I see in it a grateful attitude to the deed of our ancestors - they fought together and won together," he said, adding that "all the peoples of the USSR contributed to the common victory.

The memory of the defenders of the Motherland is sacred for Russia, Moscow pays tribute to the fighters against Nazism from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries, Putin added.

"For us in Russia, the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland is sacred. We cherish it in our hearts, we pay tribute to the members of the resistance who bravely fought against Nazism, the soldiers of the allied armies of the United States, the United Kingdom and other states. We remember and honor the heroism of Chinese soldiers in the struggle against Japanese militarism," he said.

"Solidarity and partnership during years of struggle against a common threat is an invaluable legacy, a solid foundation now, in the midst of an irreversible movement towards a more just multipolar world based on the principles of trust and indivisible security, equal opportunities for original and free development of all countries and peoples," Putin added.