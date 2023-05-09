Any ideology of superiority is criminal — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Any superiority ideology is, by definition, repulsive, deadly, and criminal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Day parade on the Red Square on Tuesday.

"We believe that any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal, and deadly," he said.

At the same time, Putin added that Western elites "still talk about their exclusivity, put people against each other and divide society, provoke bloody conflicts and coups, sow hatred, Russophobia, aggressive nationalism, destroy those family, traditional values that make humans human."

All this, he said, is done in order "to continue dictating, imposing their will, rights and rules on the peoples - in essence, a system of robbery, violence and oppression."

"They seem to have forgotten what the Nazis' insane claims to world domination led to," the president added. "They have forgotten who defeated this monstrous, total evil, who stood as a wall for their homeland and did not spare their lives for the liberation of the peoples of Europe," he said.