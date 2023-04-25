Soldier in Rostov-on-Don sentenced to 14 years in jail on high treason charges

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Ilya Trachuk, a private first class, has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars on charges of high treason and illegal access to state secrets, a spokesman for the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Southern District Military Court has sentenced Trachuk to 14 years in a maximum-security penal colony and stripped him of his military title," the source said.

The case was heard behind closed doors. The verdict has not gone into effect and can be appealed as the law allows.

According to the Rostov-on-Don garrison military court, Trachuk was prosecuted for flagrant disciplinary offenses two times in 2022.