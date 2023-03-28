Russia-China duo in SCO platform does not freeze out other members — Secretary-General

BOAO /China/, March 28. /TASS/. Interaction between Russia and China on the platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) does not suppress other member countries of this association, but rather ensures productive interaction with them in all areas, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming told TASS on Tuesday.

"Let me stress that the importance of the Russian-Chinese tandem in the SCO does not in any way imply any special or leading status that might push other member states into the background," he said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan.

He recalled that over the more than 20 years following the emergence of the SCO, the organization "has achieved significant results in various areas of cooperation, largely thanks to the support and personal participation of the heads of member states."

"China and Russia are among the SCO’s founding countries, making great contributions to its establishment and development," Zhang pointed out.

The fundamental principle of the SCO, he noted, is the complete and unconditional equality of all members, regardless of the level of economic development, and invariable respect for the interests of all participants.

"Perhaps, one can say that the financial and economic potential of the respective states implies their additional responsibility, but by no means any additional rights or privileges," Zhang added. He is certain that such a vision contributes to the establishment of multipolarity, the promotion of the democratization of international relations and the maintenance of peace and stability the world over.