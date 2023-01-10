Russian Orthodox Church to restore 14 churches in Donbass damaged by Ukrainian strikes

LUGANSK, January 10. /TASS/. In 2023, the Russian Orthodox Church together with charities will restore 14 more churches damaged by the strikes of Ukraine’s armed forces, the press service of the LPR Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"Since August 2022, the efforts of the Russian Orthodox Church have restored 12 churches in Donbass which were damaged as a result of bombardments by Ukrainian troops. In 2023, a decision was made to restore another 14 churches. The Russian Orthodox Church jointly with charity workers will continue to actively restore the churches on liberated territories," the press service said.

The agency specified that some churches were damaged during Ukrainian aggression in 2014.

Construction workers who arrived in Donbass from Russia’s various regions are restoring roofs, cupolas, facades, heating while some churches are being completely rebuilt, the press service added. The volume of funds used for restorative works in 2022 amounted to over 200 mln rubles (more than $2.8 mln).