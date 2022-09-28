North Ossetia goes on high alert over border situation

VLADIKAVKAZ, September 28. /TASS/. According to a decree issued by North Ossetian leader Sergey Menyailo on September 28 covering several parts of North Ossetia as well as the Vladikavkaz urban district, the republic has gone on high alert over the situation at the Verkhny Lars border checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border.

"[I hereby decree] to introduce a high alert mode beginning on September 28, 2022 and until further notice on the territories of the following municipalities: the Ardonsky district, the Kirovsky district, the Prigorodny municipal district and the Vladikavkaz city district of the Republic of North Ossetia - Alania," the decree published on Wednesday on the website of the region’s head and government reads.

Additionally, it is suggested that local governments open crisis centers to prevent emergency situations on these territories. They can organize food distribution, warm-up and rest areas where mass gatherings of people and vehicles occur. A suggestion was put forward to ensure the opening of first aid stations and the constant supply of drinking water and food products.

North Ossetia’s authorities also made a decision to restrict the entry of passenger vehicles to the republic with the exception of cars registered in North Ossetia, South Ossetia and Georgia, the decree says.

It is specified that the restrictions do not involve those individuals traveling to health and recreation facilities and camping sites in North Ossetia - Alania in possession of the required documents.

As the press service of the North Ossetian Interior Ministry told TASS earlier on Wednesday, 4,960 vehicles, including 3,600 passenger vehicles, had amassed on the Russian-Georgian border waiting to cross over from Russia. A military recruiting center has been opened at the checkpoint where Russian citizens entering Georgia who are subject to the partial mobilization are handed call-up notices. The North Ossetian Emergencies Ministry opened a medical center on the border.

On Tuesday, an offsite meeting was held at the Verkhny Lars border checkpoint with the participation of the North Ossetian interior minister, head of the state traffic police and the leaders of the republic’s FSB border directorate and the North Ossetian customs service. It was decided to allow individuals to cross the border on foot.