Russia has protected sector of raw materials extraction from hostile actions, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia has protected the sector of extraction of raw materials from hostile actions, with companies in the Russian jurisdiction only having the right to develop the country’s resources now, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"We are placing the stake on sustainable, wise development of Russia’s natural resources. <…> The commodities extracted will be first of all used for deep production inside the country, for strengthening the sovereignty of our country, for boosting household incomes and developing regions. We have already protected the sector of extraction of raw materials from hostile actions. Now only companies in the Russian jurisdiction have the right to develop our resources," he said.

Putin also tasked the government with analyzing the situation in the area of the production of bioresources, where the mechanism of investment quotas is in force.

