Gorbachev deserved admiration, participated in great events — Walesa

WARSAW, August 31. /TASS/. Nobel Peace Prize winner, former Polish President Lech Walesa has said he admired Mikhail Gorbachev but never understood his faith in Communism.

"We often met. I admired him, although I did not quite understand him," Walesa told TASS an interview on Wednesday. "He wanted to save Communism, but I didn't believe it was possible. Communism has good foundations, but it can't be implemented. As a practitioner, I knew it was impossible," Walesa explained. "I admired him as a personality. He was a participant in great events. May history judge him fairly."

"We talked many times, as we often participated in lectures organized by the Americans on different continents. We also met as Nobel laureates. We managed to discuss a great deal," he said. "I even developed an affection towards him, although I've always wondered why he believes in Communism," Walesa added.

Mikhail Gorbachev, who led the Soviet Union in 1985-1991, died in Moscow on Tuesday. He was 91.