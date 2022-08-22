Huge tricolor flag unfurled on Poklonnaya Hill on Russia’s National Flag Day

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A tricolor Russian flag made of 90 pieces brought from all regions of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and liberated Ukrainian territories was unfurled on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow on the occasion of Russia’s National Flag Day, the press service of the All-Russian People's Front reported on Monday.

"In the early morning, on Poklonnaya Hill, a unique flag, consisting of 90 pieces, was unfurled with the support of the People's Front. Eighty-five pieces were delivered from all regions of the country, five were brought from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye, Kherson and Kharkov regions," the All-Russian People's Front said in a statement.

According to All-Russian People's Front Youth representative Elmaddin Guliyev, on each piece of a huge tricolor flag, measuring 13.5 by 30 m, there are greetings, warm wishes and words of support left by residents of the regions: doctors, teachers, servicemen.