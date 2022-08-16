US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 — statement

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her press office announced on Tuesday.

As the press release noted, on Monday the wife of the US president took a COVID test, which showed a negative result. That evening, the first lady of the United States developed cold-like symptoms. "She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive," the release said. The press office also added that Jill Biden was fully vaccinated and revaccinated twice. She is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden also tested negative for COVID-19. However, the press office stressed that due to the fact that he had been in close contact with the first lady, he would wear a mask for the next 10 days when indoors or in close proximity to others.