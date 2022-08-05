Estonia’s decision to demolish Soviet monuments is outrageous — Kremlin spokesman

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Moscow regards as outrageous the Estonian authorities’ decision to remove up to 400 Soviet monuments from public places, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"We see this as an outrage. This war on a common history, the elimination of monuments to those who saved Europe from fascism, is outrageous, of course. It does no credit to any nation, including Estonia," Peskov said.

At the same time, Peskov said that Moscow had no opportunity to have this decision overturned, but it would be possible to devise a proposal for not destroying these monuments, but moving them to Russia. "Such a solution might have the right to exist, but in this case, it is necessary to strongly condemn such a practice," he added.

On Thursday, the Estonian Cabinet of Ministers decided on completely dismantling Soviet monuments on the country’s territory. The authorities estimate that 200 to 400 monuments with Soviet symbols remain in Estonia.