Moscow veterinarians to travel to Siberia to save polar bear from sticky situation

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s environmental watchdog is sending veterinarians from Moscow to the Krasnoyarsk Region to save a polar bear who got a metal can stuck in his mouth and is on the verge of death, the watchdog’s chief Svetlana Rodionova said on Wednesday.

"A young polar bear came to the Dikson settlement in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region to seek human assistance after getting an empty condensed milk can stuck in his mouth," she wrote on Telegram.

"We are gathering a task force for an emergency meeting. We have already picked experts, veterinarians from Moscow will travel there to help the exhausted animal," Rodionova said adding: "We will do our best to save the bear."

Polar bears are listed in the International Red Book and the Red Book of Russia. According to experts, there currently are 22,000 to 31,000 polar bears in the world. Polar bears, the biggest land predators, spend most of their life on drifting Arctic ice.