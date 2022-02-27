Telegram may restrict its channels in countries involved in situation around Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Telegram may partially restrict operation of its channels in the countries involved in the situation around Ukraine, Pavel Durov, the founded of the messaging app, said on Sunday.

"We don’t want Telegram to be used as an instrument to exacerbate conflicts and instigate interethnic hatred. If the situation further escalates, we will look at restricting, partially of completely, Telegram channels operation in the countries involved for the period of the conflict duration," he wrote on his channel.