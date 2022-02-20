Russia ready to vaccinate refugees arriving from Donbass

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 20. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are ready to vaccinate refugees arriving from Donbass if necessary, Acting Minister of Emergency Situations of Russia Alexander Chupriyan told reporters on Sunday.

"The Russian side is ready to carry out vaccination among the arrived population," he said.

Refugees also take PCR tests upon arrival at temporary accommodation centers. There have been detected isolated coronavirus cases among refugees evacuated from Donbass and those settled in temporary accommodation centers in the Rostov region, the regional government told reporters on Sunday.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.