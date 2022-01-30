San Marino resumes vaccine tourism offering Sputnik Light as booster jab

ROME, January 30. /TASS/. San Marino’s authorities have decided to resume vaccine tourism offering foreigners a booster jab with Russia’s Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, Franco Cavalli of the local Institute for Social Security told TASS on Sunday.

"San Marino’s government has taken a decision to resume vaccine tourism. So, foreigners will be able to get a booster dose of Sputnik Light. We will provide information about how it can be done in the coming days," he said.

According to Cavalli, despite the fact that Sputnik has not yet been authorized for use in the European Union, as many as 832 people in San Marino (which has a population of slightly more than 30,000 - TASS) have opted for Sputnik Light as a boosted vaccine. "Another revaccination date has been appointed for February 4 and we have received several hundreds of applications, he said.

When the national vaccination campaign in San Marino was over, the republic began to receive foreign tourists willing to get vaccinated with the Russian vaccine on the paid basis. In all, around 2,000 people from various countries were vaccinated with Sputnik V. Since December 22, 2021, San Marino has been using Sputnik Light as a booster vaccine.

Independent studies have demonstrated Sputnik V’s high potency against the coronavirus and its various variants. According to Sputnik V developers, the use of Sputnik Light as a booster jab is a best solution to extend the protective properties of other vaccines.

Sputnik V has been registered in more than 70 countries with an overall population of more than four billion. Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 world nations, including as a universal booster.