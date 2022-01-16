Djokovic ‘extremely disappointed’ with court ruling but respects it

SYDNEY, January 16. /TASS/. Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic said that he is disappointed with the court’s decision rejecting his appeal, but he respects it and will cooperate with the Australian authorities, according to the statement released by Australian daily Age on Sunday.

"I am extremely disappointed with the court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open. I respect the court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," Djokovic said.

The Serbian tennis player invited his fans to focus on the game and tournament and wished the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.

Novak Djokovic was detained at Australia’s Melbourne Airport on January 5 after failing to provide proof of his medical exemption for coronavirus vaccines to Australian border control officers. His visa was canceled and he was informed of the need to leave the country.