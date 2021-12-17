Russia records 27,743 daily coronavirus cases, the lowest number since October 8

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia recorded 27,743 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since October 8, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total number of cases has reached 10,159,389.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.27%.

In particular, 2,755 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 1,984 in St. Petersburg, 1,452 in the Moscow region, 677 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 667 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 652 in the Perm region.

There are currently 950,060 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 83 over the past day, the least since October 25.

That compares with 85 deaths the day before. The total number of fatalities reached 35,726 (1.79% of all cases).

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,755 per day against 3,322 a day earlier to 1,997,784. In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.12%.

The number of recovered patients increased over the day by 3,509 to 1,828,635. According to the center, 133,423 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 1,080 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,133 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 295,104.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.9% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 83 fatalities were reported in Moscow in the past day, 63 in St. Petersburg, 60 in the Moscow region, 42 in the Voronezh region, 37 in the Volgograd region and 36 in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries grew by 37,437 over the past day to 8,914,225.

The share of recovered patients hit 87.7% of the total case tally, according to the crisis center.

Some 3,509 patients were discharged in the Moscow City; 2,721 in the Moscow Region; 2,213 in St. Petersburg, 1,025 in the Rostov Region; 985 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 957 in the Omsk Region.