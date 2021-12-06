Sputnik Light approved in Argentina as standalone vaccine and booster shot

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The use of the Sputnik Light vaccine as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot has been approved in Argentina, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health of Argentina as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot," the statement said.

The statement recalled Argentina was one of the first countries in the world to authorize Sputnik V in December 2020. "The National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices (ANMAT) registered Sputnik V based on Russian clinical trial data without additional trials in Argentina. Sputnik V is one of the main vaccines used during the vaccination campaign throughout the country, providing for a 35 times reduction in new COVID cases during 4 months. Sputnik V has played a decisive role in protecting the population of Argentina and helping the country to stay among the leaders in the fight against coronavirus," the fund said.