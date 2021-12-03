Russian Prime Minister Mishustin arrives in Dubai to attend Expo 2020

DUBAI, December 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Dubai to attend the National Day of Russia at Expo 2020.

On Saturday he is to speak at the official opening ceremony of the Day of Russia at Expo 2020. After that the head of the Russian government is to inspect the country’s pavilion in detail and visit many other stands.

In particular, Mishustin will visit the national pavilion of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he will get acquainted with the Desert of Dream exposition, and an exhibition dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the formation of the UAE.

The international exhibition Expo 2020 is the most famous in the world. It takes place every five years in various countries, while the venue is determined each time by the International Exhibitions Bureau’s General Assembly (The Bureau International des Expositions). The first time the event was held was in 1851 in London.

Traditionally, each country presents its achievements in the field of science, culture, industry and technology. The current exhibition was expected to take place in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to October 2021.

As many as 192 countries are participating in the exhibition this year, while more than 25 mln visitors are expected. Expo 2020 will last six months, until late March 2022.

The theme of Russia's participation in Expo 2020 is Creative Mind: Determining the Future. Russia pavilion is one of the three most visited pavilions at Expo 2020. Daily it receives from 10,000 to 20,000 people. This year Russia has applied to host Expo-2030. If approved, the exhibition will be held in Moscow from April 27 to October 27, 2030. Voting at the International Exhibitions Bureau’s General Assembly will take place in 2023.