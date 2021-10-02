Russia, US discuss mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

GENEVA, October 2. /TASS/. Russia and the US discussed the issue of the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Geneva on Saturday. American representatives "heard Russia’s arguments," Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists at a briefing following talks.

"They heard the arguments, they realize that this is rational because the approval of a vaccine to be sold on the market and the approval of a jab for the prevention of the COVID-19 disease directly are different processes," the health minister noted.

"I think that [our] colleagues are very competent, informed, and they will evaluate our remarks, and we will return to this conversation," the health minister stated.

The health minister specified that he is talking about "the recognition of certificates, not vaccines, as well as about the effectiveness of preventive measures."

The Washington Post reported earlier that in November the US authorities may not permit entry for those foreigners who were inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. According to the newspaper, in order to enter the US, foreign citizens will have to be inoculated with vaccines approved by the US or the WHO.

Starting in November, foreign citizens entering the US will be required to show proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients reported earlier. According to him, a proof of vaccination should be presented upon boarding a plane to the US. Additionally, those foreign citizens wishing to visit the US should provide negative test results for the presence of COVID-19 obtained no earlier than three days prior to traveling.