Photos, special projects from TASS feature at Expo-2020 in Dubai

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Photographs and special projects by TASS are an integral part of the interactive world exhibition Expo-2020 in Dubai, which is opening to the general public on Friday.

TASS photographers caught on camera talented people who made tangible contributions to Russia's development, and the special projects demonstrate the country's achievements in space exploration, the agency's department of communications has said.

"TASS will participate in the world exhibition EXPO-2020, which is opening in Dubai. The agency's multimedia content will become part and parcel of the interactive installation at the Russian pavilion. Taking part in Expo-2020, which had to be postponed till 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be 190 countries," the news release runs.

Photographs made by TASS correspondents since the 1920s depict talented people who contributed tangibly to Russia's economic, scientific and cultural potential.

"Among them there are eminent scientists, medical doctors, authors, artists, actors, and businessmen, whose achievements have propelled the country to leading positions in various fields. The installation also features TASS photographs illustrating Russia's achievements in space, theater, film-making, fashion industry and cuisine," the news release says.

From TASS special projects EXPO-2020 visitors will learn about the country's achievements in space: the Russian exposition features the agency's multimedia projects narrating the most thrilling episodes of space exploration and the stories of people and technologies that made them possible.

About EXPO-2020

Expo-2020 will be open to visitors for 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022. This is the first-ever world exhibition to be held in the Middle East. Every five years the exhibition demonstrates the latest achievements in science, engineering, architecture and the arts. Japan's Osaka will host EXPO-2025. At the end of April Russia was the first country to have submitted its bid for hosing EXPO-2030. If the bid is successful, the world exhibition will be held in Moscow. TASS is EXPO-2020's general information partner.