Russian animation studio to build ten theme parks in three years

MOSCOW, September 6. / TASS /. Russia’s Soyuzmultfilm Animation Studio plans to open about ten theme parks in the country’s regions within three years, Chairman of the Management Board Yuliana Slashcheva announced on Monday.

"We are planning to set up about ten multimedia parks in various Russian regions in three years," Slashcheva said.

In February 2021, the first Soyuzmultpark opened in Moscow at VDNKh (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy). The park includes many interactive attractions, based on virtual and augmented reality technologies, 3D animation, and generative graphics systems. Modern technologies allow visitors to ‘step inside’ famous cartoons, while interacting with animated characters. The second theme park was opened in September 2021, in Kazan.