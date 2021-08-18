Spasskaya Tower festival to feature Rammstein’s Lindemann as headliner

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Till Lindemann, the lead vocalist of German band Rammstein and solo project Lindemann, will be a headline artist at the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Moscow, the event’s organizers told TASS on Wednesday.

"German vocalist, lyricist and front man of metal bands Rammstein and Lindemann, poet Till Lindemann will be a special guest of the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Moscow and will perform in Red Square on September 4 and 5," the organizers said.

Lindemann appeared in minor roles in eight films and published two books of poetry: Messer ("Knife") and In stillen Nachten ("In Silent Nights").

In 2021, he performed a Soviet song, Beloved Town, in Russian for the Russian war biopic V2. Escape from Hell (Devyatayev).

The Spasskaya Tower festival will run from August 27 to September 5. TASS is an official media partner of the event.