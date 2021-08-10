Over 100 Russians arrive in Dominican Republic following resumption of flights

HAVANA, August 10. /TASS/. More than 100 Russians arrived in the Dominican Republic following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on flights to and from the country, head of the Russian embassy’s branch in Punta Cana Vyacheslav Pankov told TASS.

According to him, 100-115 people, most of them tourists, arrived at La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport. "As far as I know, plans are that there will be three flights to Punta Cana a week," Pankov said.

Russia suspended flights to and from the Dominican Republic about a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Russia’s major charter air company Azur Air earlier announced flights to the Dominican Republic.