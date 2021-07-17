Yugh, Yuit and Sirenik languages named as Russia’s rarest

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Yugh language, spoken by only one person in Russia, was named the country’s rarest language. Other languages that are nearing extinction are Yuit, Sirenik, Oroch and Kerek, the media office of the nationwide census has told TASS.

"The rarest language in Russia is Yugh, a part of the Yenisei family of languages. According to the previous census, it is spoken by only one resident of the country. Back in the Soviet period, it was considered nearly extinct, and was used by very few people populating the outskirts of the town of Yeniseisk and upper reaches of the Ket river (a right tributary of the Ob). The upcoming census will show whether the Yugh language was preserved in communications of local residents and what are the chances of reviving it," the media office said.

The top ten of Russia’s rarest languages also includes the Yuit language, spoken by four people, Sirenik (five speakers), Oroch (eight speakers) and Kerek (ten), as well as Alyutor, Enets, Chulym-Turkic, Aleut and Ujlta.

"By comparing the number of [language speakers] with the number of people of relevant ethnicity, obtained during the census, experts will have an opportunity to assess the possibility of preserving and developing such languages, to design programs for their support. This is one of tasks of the upcoming census," the media office said.

During the nationwide census, due in October, all permanent residents of Russia will be invited to answer 33 questions: 23 concerning socio-demographic aspects: gender, age, citizenship, place of birth, nationality, command of languages, education, number of children, and means of subsistence and ten questions concerning living conditions. Those staying in Russia temporarily will be asked seven simple questions, such as gender, age, country of permanent residence, and purpose and duration of stay in Russia.