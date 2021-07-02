Russian unis set to welcome foreign students inoculated with any COVID-19 vaccine — agency

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s higher education institutions plan to admit foreign students, who have received any available vaccine against COVID-19, Pavel Shevtsov, deputy head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, said at an online conference on Friday.

"As for the vaccines. Universities will have a common policy in this issue. I think we will accept any vaccine," he said.

Shevtsov pointed out that the agency alongside the Education Ministry was considering the approaches that could suit the government commission in regard to the entry of foreign students into the country.

"It includes both the supposed vaccination and the possibility of quarantine procedures in different regions of the Russian Federation. If suddenly there are requirements to be in quarantine, the universities are prepared for this, as they have designated the facilities, where foreign students can comfortably quarantine. I hope a consensus will be found, and most students will be able to come to Russia," Shevtsov pointed out.