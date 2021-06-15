YouTube removes Russian lawmaker’s video on discrimination of Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. YouTube has removed a video by State Duma senator Leonid Slutsky on the discrimination of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine due to a violation of rules on spreading medical information about the coronavirus, the Google press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The security of YouTube users is our top priority. The content in question was removed because it violated the rules with regards to false medical information on the coronavirus COVID-19 infection. In particular, a part of the video linked a large number of deaths from the coronavirus with vaccination," the Google press service responded to a TASS inquiry as to why restrictions were imposed on the video on the discrimination of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Earlier, Russia's media watchdog sent Google a demand to lift the restrictions imposed by YouTube on the video by the Russian lawmaker on the discrimination of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection.

The agency noted that the material to which access had been restricted was dedicated to the issues of the pandemic, inoculation as well as of the barriers against Sputnik V created abroad. The federal service called such actions by Google an act of censorship and noted that they violate key principles of unobstructed access to information and its free dissemination.

On June 13, YouTube’s administration removed the video on barriers against the Russian Sputnik V vaccine being created abroad posted on the channel of head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky.