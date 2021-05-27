People vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V not contagious, developer says

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Those individuals who have been inoculated with both components of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection are not contagious, Vladimir Gushchin, head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed the jab, said.

"Our data shows that people who received two doses of the vaccine do not spread the virus because the virus is not being released", he said at the 9th international congress on efficient management in healthcare.

According to the latest global statistics, over 168.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and about 3.5 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 5,035,207 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,651,849 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 120,002 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.