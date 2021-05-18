Russian contestant Manizha proceeds into Eurovision final

ROTTERDAM, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Eurovision contestant Manizha has made it into the final of the Eurovision-2021 song contest in Rotterdam during the first semifinal of the event, which took place at the Ahoy Arena on Tuesday night.

Other contestants that proceeded into the final represent Norway, Israel, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine.

The second semifinal, to select the other group of 10 finalists, will take place on May 20.

The final is scheduled for May 22. Apart from the 20 contestants selected during semifinals, it will also include the ‘Big Five’: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. Last year’s winner, the Netherlands, is also automatically through to the final.