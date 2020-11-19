Certification request for Sputnik V vaccine submitted to WHO

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Manufacturers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus have submitted a certification request to the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO), Melita Vujnovic, WHO representative in Russia, said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station on Thursday.

"The WHO hasn’t announced any vaccines yet since every vaccine should first pass the Emergency Use Listing evaluation system. This is a provisional certification performed in the case of a pandemic. All vaccines in the country should pass this certification, in Russia, the manufacturers of the Sputnik V vaccine have already applied to the WHO headquarters."

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. The Healthcare Ministry noted that the experience of use of similar preparations shows that they are capable of providing a lengthy immunity of up to two years.