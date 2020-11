WHO reports record growth in coronavirus cases over week

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 19,851 in the past day and for the first time since November 5 the daily case tally was less than 20,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

Russia’s total COVID-19 case count rose to 1,836,960. The average growth rate dropped from 1.2% to 1.1%.